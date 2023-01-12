Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.99. 21,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,358. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

