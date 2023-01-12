Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

IMTM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,206. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

