Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,209. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

