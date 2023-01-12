Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,112. The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

