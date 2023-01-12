Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 67,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,031. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33.

