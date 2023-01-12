Oppenheimer Comments on Outset Medical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Outset Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.45). The consensus estimate for Outset Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Outset Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.50. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $850,397.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,810 shares of company stock worth $2,816,218. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.