Oppenheimer Downgrades Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Market Perform

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.71. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $375,149. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 18.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

