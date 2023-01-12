Oppenheimer Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $95.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 213.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.84. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $81.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $17,752,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $12,133,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $12,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.