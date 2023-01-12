Optas LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 56,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.55. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,639. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

