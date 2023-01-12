Optas LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 284,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,302,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.