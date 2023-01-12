Optas LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,112. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

