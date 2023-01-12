Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,358. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.