Optimism (OP) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $273.46 million and $191.08 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00007033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00438862 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01044629 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.44 or 0.30990253 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
