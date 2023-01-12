Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

NYSE ORC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 591,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,456. The firm has a market cap of $439.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 277.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 69.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

