Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

