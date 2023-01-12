Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $51.09 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.09 million and $8.41 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,794,605 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

