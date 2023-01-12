OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $67.78 million and $1.27 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

