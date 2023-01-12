Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Trading Up 0.6%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 37,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 45,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000.

