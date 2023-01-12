Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $254,660.66 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.