Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 21,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

PGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

