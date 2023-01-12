Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises approximately 13.2% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.50. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

