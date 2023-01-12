Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,650 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $99.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

