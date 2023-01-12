Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $378.25 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $363.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

