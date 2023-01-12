Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.22 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $435.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
