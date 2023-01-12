Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 206,101 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,101 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for about 5.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of UPRO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.