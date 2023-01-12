Parthenon LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 58,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

