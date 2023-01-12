Parthenon LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. 58,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,006. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.