Parthenon LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $58.66. 4,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $167.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

