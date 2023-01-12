Parthenon LLC Has $9.69 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.30. 38,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

