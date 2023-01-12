Parthenon LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Superior Group of Companies worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Todd E. Siegel purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,426.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

