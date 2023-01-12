Parthenon LLC Increases Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 0.50% of Superior Group of Companies worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 34,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,343. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd E. Siegel acquired 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,426.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

