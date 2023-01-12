Parthenon LLC Purchases 770 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.0 %

SMG traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $167.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.