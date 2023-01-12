Parthenon LLC Sells 155 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for about 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parthenon LLC owned 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.5 %

CHDN stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.03. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,730. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day moving average is $207.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 5.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

