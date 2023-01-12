Parthenon LLC Sells 570 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 2.3% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parthenon LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $2,560,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dover Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.27. 2,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,742. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $183.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

