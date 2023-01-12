Parthenon LLC Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.5% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

