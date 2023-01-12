Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 5,343 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE opened at $152.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

