Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 360 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,350,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,869,000 after acquiring an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after purchasing an additional 318,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

