Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.