Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

