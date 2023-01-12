Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nucor by 268.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

