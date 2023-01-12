Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

