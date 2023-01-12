Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

