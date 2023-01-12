Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

