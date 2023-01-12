Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

