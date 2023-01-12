Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

