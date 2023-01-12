Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GSIE stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.