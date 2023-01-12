Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.