Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 12,818 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $174.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

