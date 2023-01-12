Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $876.85 million and $2.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012478 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
