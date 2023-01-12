Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $876.85 million and $2.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.