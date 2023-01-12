Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005495 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $880.73 million and $1.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002976 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012332 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
